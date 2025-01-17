UGC directs colleges/institutions to submit data on caste discrimination complaints

The University Grants Commission (UGC) directs colleges to submit information about complaints received, resolved, and pending since the 2019-20 academic year. This came after the Supreme Court asked the commission for data on caste discrimination complaints in higher education institutions.

The commission asked colleges in the state and elsewhere in the country to submit information about suicides, whether higher education institutions have Equal Opportunity Cells, SC/ST (Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes) cells, or form any other committees to look into the complaints of discrimination received from SC/ST/OBC (Other Backward Classes) students, teachers, or non-teaching staff.

With regards to the matter, UGC's circular read, "Higher education institutions are requested to establish an Equal Opportunity Cell and SC/ST Cell to ensure the effective and transparent redressal of grievances of the disadvantaged groups. To assist this initiative, the UGC is preparing a database of important aspects, which are crucial to the protection of the rights and interests of the disadvantaged groups and addressing their complaints and grievances. You are therefore requested to submit the requisite information in the prescribed format," stated TOI.





Institutes will also have to submit details such as whether an institute has provided a mechanism to complain through the website and whether it is maintaining a complaint register.





State level check

At the state level, the Telangana SC/ST commission is not maintaining any such data as they told TOI that they get complaints from individuals or groups, but not from universities or colleges. While SC/ST cells at universities said they mostly deal with complaints about the allotment of rooms or guides for PhD students or service-related issues from staff, colleges are now forming various cells so that they can send information to UGC



"We don't get any data from universities or colleges about complaints received from SC/ST students or faculty," said Telangana State Commission for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Chairman Bakki Venkatalah, adding that a majority of complaints they receive are related to land or service-related issues, reported TOI.



Officials from various universities also said that more than students complaining about caste discrimination, they receive more complaints from staff over promotions or being ignored for a post despite having the required qualifications.