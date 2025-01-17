Maharashtra: School teacher held for slapping 11-year-old

Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against a school teacher after he allegedly slapped an 11-year-old boy inside a classroom, an official said on Friday, January 17, stated PTI.

The incident occurred on January 13 at a school in the Bhiwandi area.

Further, quoting the complaint by the minor's parents, the official stated that the teacher, Saif Iqbal Ansari, allegedly assaulted the child after he walked up to a classmate to take a book.

Ansari was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voluntarily causing hurt and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act on Wednesday, said the official from the Bhiwandi town police station.

Other news

In Lucknow, a physics teacher at Shri Ram Champa Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College in Sitapur was booked for assaulting a Class XII student on Wednesday, January 15.

A case has been registered against the teacher, identified as Yashveer Singh, under the charges of causing hurt and slapping the SC/ST Act following a complaint by the student.

Disclosing details about the complainant, police said that the teacher slapped the teenager multiple times during a physics class, leading to hearing impairment for which the student is now being treated, stated The Times of India.

According to the student, the incident occurred on December 5, 2024, during a physics class conducted by teacher Yashveer Singh. The student claimed that when he was unable to answer a question, the teacher slapped him multiple times on the ear, resulting in hearing difficulties and severe pain. He suffered hearing impairment and has been under treatment since then, stated TOI.