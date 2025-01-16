UGC debars THESE universities from offering PhD — here’s why

Three universities in India are now prohibited from offering PhD courses for five years for not following proper guidelines, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced today, January 16.

The universities in question are OPJS University, Sunrise University, and Singhania University — all in Rajasthan.

According to a circular issued by the UGC, the decision was based on the results of a Standing Committee appointed to check universities’ compliance with UGC Regulations regarding the awarding of PhDs and recommend measures to universities that erred.

The three aforementioned universities were not only found flouting UGC Regulations, but also the academic requirements in awarding PhD certificates, and were asked to explain their non-compliance.

However, due to unsatisfactory responses, the Standing Committee recommended that the UGC debar these universities from offering PhD courses.

“Keeping in view the recommendations given by the Standing Committee, it has been decided to debar these three Universities from enrolling scholars under PhD program for the next five years i.e. from the academic year 2025-26 to 2029-30. These Universities have been informed about this decision of UGC and are also directed to immediately discontinue enrolling PhD students,” the statement from the UGC read.

The commission also asked prospective PhD aspirants not to enroll in PhD programmes offered by these universities, as the UGC would not recognise them.