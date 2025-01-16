Lucknow: Teachers booked for slapping student suffering from hearing impairment

A physics teacher at Shri Ram Champa Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College in Sitapur, Lucknow, was booked for assaulting a Class XII student on Wednesday, January 15.

Following this, police registered a case against the teacher, identified as Yashveer Singh, under the charges of causing hurt and slapped the SC/ST Act following a complaint by the student.

Disclosing details about the complainant, police said that the teacher slapped the teenager multiple times during a physics class, leading to hearing impairment for which the student is now being treated, stated The Times of India.

According to the student, the incident occurred on December 5, 2024, during a physics class conducted by teacher Yashveer Singh, a resident of Master Colony, Biswan. The student claims that when he was unable to answer a question, the teacher slapped him multiple times on the ear, resulting in hearing difficulties and severe pain.

He suffered hearing impairment and has been under treatment since then, stated TOI.

Further, it is reported that the teacher allegedly made caste-based remarks, addressing him as ‘Pasi' and stating a strong hatred for the community, before expelling him from the classroom.

When the student's family approached the teacher to address the issue, the teacher reportedly dismissed their concerns, saying, "Do whatever you want."

The student earlier filed a complaint at the Biswan police station but has now escalated the matter, seeking justice and appropriate action against the teacher.

SHO (Station House Officer) Biswa, TP Singh, said that based on the complaint of the student, a First Information Report (FIR) under the charges of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 352 (provoke breach of peace), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and sections of the ST/SC (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Act have been slapped against Yashveer, and a probe is being conducted.