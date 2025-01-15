NTA revises UGC-NET December 2024 exam schedule, postpones January 15 exam owing to festivals

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a revised schedule for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2024 examination, as stated in a report by NDTV.

Initially scheduled from January 3 to January 16, 2025, the exam on January 15, 2025, was postponed owing to Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and other festivals.



The UGC-NET exam, conducted for admission to PhD programmes, awarding Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), and determining eligibility for assistant professor roles, is being held for 85 subjects in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.



According to the official notification released by NTA, the revised schedule is as follows:



Exams scheduled for January 21, 2025 (9 am - noon):

- Indian Knowledge System

- Malayalam

- Urdu

- Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management

- Criminology

- Tribal and Regional Language/Literature

- Folk Literature

- Konkani

- Environmental Sciences



Exams scheduled for January 27, 2025 (3 pm - 6 pm):

- Sanskrit

- Mass Communication and Journalism

- Japanese

- Performing Arts – Dance/Drama/Theatre

- Electronic Science

- Women’s Studies

- Law

- Nepali



The exam originally scheduled for January 15 included 17 subjects such as Sanskrit, Mass Communication and Journalism, Law, Japanese, Women’s Studies, Malayalam, Konkani, and Criminology.



The UGC-NET determines candidates’ eligibility to become university assistant professors and junior research fellows. Last year, the exam was also postponed after the Education Ministry raised concerns regarding its integrity.