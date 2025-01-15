News

NTA revises UGC-NET December 2024 exam schedule, postpones January 15 exam owing to festivals

The UGC-NET exam are conducted for admission to PhD programmes, awarding Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), and determining eligibility for assistant professor roles
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a revised schedule for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2024 examination, as stated in a report by NDTV.

Initially scheduled from January 3 to January 16, 2025, the exam on January 15, 2025, was postponed owing to Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and other festivals.  

The UGC-NET exam, conducted for admission to PhD programmes, awarding Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), and determining eligibility for assistant professor roles, is being held for 85 subjects in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.  

According to the official notification released by NTA, the revised schedule is as follows:  

Exams scheduled for January 21, 2025 (9 am - noon): 
- Indian Knowledge System  
- Malayalam  
- Urdu  
- Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management  
- Criminology  
- Tribal and Regional Language/Literature  
- Folk Literature  
- Konkani  
- Environmental Sciences  

Exams scheduled for January 27, 2025 (3 pm - 6 pm):  
- Sanskrit  
- Mass Communication and Journalism  
- Japanese  
- Performing Arts – Dance/Drama/Theatre  
- Electronic Science  
- Women’s Studies  
- Law  
- Nepali  

The exam originally scheduled for January 15 included 17 subjects such as Sanskrit, Mass Communication and Journalism, Law, Japanese, Women’s Studies, Malayalam, Konkani, and Criminology.  

The UGC-NET determines candidates’ eligibility to become university assistant professors and junior research fellows. Last year, the exam was also postponed after the Education Ministry raised concerns regarding its integrity.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate counselling
UGC NET 2024

