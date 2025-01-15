NEET-UG 2025: NTA urges aspirants to update Aadhaar details for seamless registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that applications for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 will commence soon, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

To support the integration of the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR ID) with NEET-UG 2025, aspirants are encouraged to use their APAAR ID alongside Aadhaar-based authentication during the application and examination process.



Highlighting the importance of updated credentials, NTA has advised candidates to ensure their Aadhaar details are accurate and up-to-date. This step is expected to enhance the integrity of the examination process, streamline verification, and simplify registration.

NTA added, “Updated credentials are recommended for ease of verification, registration process, and to enhance the integrity of the examination process.”



Candidates should update their Aadhaar details in alignment with their Class X mark sheet or passing certificate, ensuring accuracy in facial recognition data. Additionally, linking Aadhaar with a valid mobile number is essential for OTP-based authentication.



Aadhaar aims to auto-populate candidate details, reducing manual errors during application submission. With advancements like the Face Authentication Method introduced by UIDAI, faster identity verification is now possible. Candidates can update their Aadhaar details at the nearest Aadhaar enrollment or update centre.



The NEET UG 2025 registration process will begin in due course, and aspirants are advised to complete the necessary updates to avoid last-minute hassles.