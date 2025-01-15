Jodhpur: "Stay in your limits," student abuses teacher after he was caught cheating in exam

The student is then heard saying, "Apni aukaad mein rehna, mada**od (Stay within your limits)" while confronting the teacher and other authorities supervising the university exam. Further, it was learnt that the student's dramatic and furious behaviour followed after the teacher found him cheating during the examination.

Instead of showing signs of regret or guilt for cheating, he got into a fight with the staff who caught him engaging in malpractice during the exam.



Police complaint

The video suggested that the teacher demanded police action against the student for insulting him during his duty. "He has raised his hand on me. I will file a police case against him," the teacher was heard saying in the clip.