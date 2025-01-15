IIT Delhi, Bombay, receive notices seeking action over complaints of caste bias in placements

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued notices to the Department of Higher Education (Ministry of Education), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, and IIT Bombay, seeking clarification on allegations of caste-based discrimination during campus placements.

The notice, dated today, January 15, follows a complaint filed in November 2023 by Dheeraj Kumar Singh, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, and Founder of the Global IIT SC/ST (Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe) Alumni Support Group.

The NCSC invoked its constitutional authority under Article 338, requesting an action-taken report from the institutions within 15 days. It warned that non-compliance could lead to the commission exercising its Civil Court powers, including issuing summons for personal appearances.