IIT Delhi, Bombay, receive notices seeking action over complaints of caste bias in placements

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued notices to the Department of Higher Education (Ministry of Education), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, and IIT Bombay, seeking clarification on allegations of caste-based discrimination during campus placements.
The notice, dated today, January 15, follows a complaint filed in November 2023 by Dheeraj Kumar Singh, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, and Founder of the Global IIT SC/ST (Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe) Alumni Support Group.
The NCSC invoked its constitutional authority under Article 338, requesting an action-taken report from the institutions within 15 days. It warned that non-compliance could lead to the commission exercising its Civil Court powers, including issuing summons for personal appearances.
Singh’s 2023 complaint highlighted alleged discriminatory practices during placement registrations at IITs, where students were reportedly required to disclose their caste and general rank in the Common Rank List (CRL). Singh argued that such requirements undermine meritocracy and create biases against students from marginalised communities.
Speaking to EdexLive in 2023, Singh had stated, “Equating merit with caste is blatant discrimination... It is deeply disheartening to students who have worked hard to prove themselves.”
Read more here: "Unacceptable": Students, critics weigh in on IITs alleged caste profiling for jobs
Past testimonies, as reported by EdexLive, have revealed students’ fears of being judged based on their caste during placement processes in IITs. Despite denials from IITs such as Kanpur, Bombay, and Guwahati, concerns about transparency and inclusivity persist.
Singh also alleged that IITs might be sharing sensitive personal data with recruiters without proper consent, potentially breaching data protection laws.
Read more: Are IIT recruiters asking for SC/ST/OBC students' JEE rank, community?
The NCSC’s intervention marks a significant development in addressing caste-related biases within India’s premier institutions. Singh has long called for IITs to release caste-wise placement data from the past three years to uncover any patterns of bias.
While IIT Delhi and Bombay have yet to respond formally, this issue underscores the urgent need for reforms to ensure fairness and inclusivity in campus placements.