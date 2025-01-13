Teaching the healers: Scholarships and stipends to lure students to non-clinical medical courses?

In a bold move to fill vacant non-clinical seats in MD/MS courses, a few medical colleges across India are offering lucrative scholarships and stipends.

These measures, aimed at attracting students to foundational branches like Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry, highlight a growing concern in medical education — a severe shortage of teachers in these essential fields.

Ruxmaniben Deepchand Gardi Medical College in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, recently announced a scholarship programme offering Rs 7.5 lakh per year for three years to students enrolling in its MD/MS programmes for Anatomy, Biochemistry, and Physiology.

Similarly, Bengaluru's Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences has introduced a full tuition fee waiver for pre-clinical and para-clinical postgraduate (PG) courses, excluding MD Pathology and MD Community Medicine, along with free accommodation and a guaranteed Senior Resident position upon graduation.

The scarcity of teachers



Dr Manish Patil, Head of Anatomy at RD Gardi Medical College, explains that these branches form the backbone of medical education, primarily focused on teaching. However, a majority of students entering the medical field aspire to become practising clinicians, leading to a steady decline in interest in non-clinical courses.

“Students see clinical branches as more lucrative,” Dr Patil noted and added, “The thrill of treating patients, coupled with higher earning potential, draws them away from teaching-oriented subjects. This has created a significant shortage of teachers, placing pressure on medical colleges to fill these seats to meet National Medical Council (NMC) norms.”

Lucrative offers to bridge the gap

To combat this trend, colleges are rolling out attractive incentives. Dr Patil highlighted how such initiatives have been successful in the past.

“Last year, similar no-fee policies combined with stipends drew students nationwide. This year, the response is equally encouraging.,” he says.

Vydehi Institute has sweetened the deal by not only offering free tuition but also free lodging and a guaranteed job, offering a salary of Rs 1.3 lakh as a Senior Resident.

The intention is clear: To make non-clinical branches more appealing and showcase their importance in medical education.

Why non-clinical courses are overlooked?

The reasons for the lack of interest in these branches run deep.

Dr Patil observed, “Students perceive doctors as those who work in hospitals and treat patients. Teaching doesn’t fit that image. It’s also a matter of income, teaching jobs offer a stable but limited salary compared to clinical roles.”

The societal perception of doctors and the absence of patient interaction in these branches further discourage students. Moreover, the '9-to-5 job' nature of teaching lacks the adrenaline rush of clinical practice.

As Dr Patil remarked, “Only those with a genuine interest in teaching or who value a simpler, stable career path opt for these courses.”

The road ahead

Despite these challenges, initiatives like these are paving the way for a brighter future. As the number of medical colleges grows, the demand for teachers will rise, offering ample opportunities to those who choose these paths.

Additionally, with increasing concerns about violence against doctors in clinical settings, non-clinical careers are becoming a safer and more stable alternative.

Dr Patil sums it up best: “These branches offer a good career to those who prioritise stability and simplicity. With fewer students enrolling, the scarcity of staff ensures excellent job prospects for those who do.”

As the medical field evolves, these scholarship programmes may just be the push needed to redefine the scope of non-clinical branches, ensuring that the healers of tomorrow have the teachers they need today.