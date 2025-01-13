Intense cold wave triggers extended winter breaks across Indian states

As 2025 begins, several states across India are grappling with severe cold waves and dense fog. Winter vacations are in place in regions such as Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar, and Jammu and Kashmir, according to a report by News18.

With harsh weather conditions persisting, schools in most parts of North India are scheduled to reopen on January 15, 2025, after the festive holidays of Lohri on January 13 and Makar Sankranti on January 14.



In some districts, however, the winter break has been extended further owing to ongoing cold wave warnings and dense fog alerts issued by the Meteorological Department.



Uttar Pradesh school holidays



Ghaziabad schools holidays

Due to the extreme weather, schools in Noida and Ghaziabad remain closed. While many schools in Noida are conducting online classes to complete the syllabus, all schools in Ghaziabad for Classes I to VIII will stay closed until January 18, 2025. However, school staff are required to report to work. Classes are expected to resume for students on January 20, 2025.



Gorakhpur school holidays

In Gorakhpur, all government, Anganwadi, and private educational institutions will remain closed until January 14, 2025. Schools will reopen on January 15, 2025.



Noida school holidays

In Noida, schools for Nursery to Class VIII will remain closed until further notice due to ongoing foggy and cold conditions.



Lucknow school holidays

In Lucknow, District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar has extended school holidays for Classes I to VIII until January 14, 2025. Online classes may be held if necessary.

For students in Classes IX to XII, schools remain open, and online classes are an option where holidays are not applicable.



Delhi school holidays

According to the Delhi government, winter vacations for all government and private schools will continue until January 15, 2025. Schools are scheduled to reopen on January 16, 2025 (Thursday). However, extensions may be announced if the cold wave and fog persist.



Rajasthan school holidays

Schools in several districts of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Dausa, Sikar, Bundi, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Beawar, Dholpur, and Jhalawar, are closed until January 14, 2025, for Classes up to VIII. For students in Classes IX to XII, revised school timings begin at 10 am.



Tamil Nadu school and college holidays

In Tamil Nadu, schools will remain closed until January 20, 2025, in celebration of the Pongal festival. This holiday also applies to colleges and government offices, while some private schools are closed on January 13, 2025.



Telangana school holidays

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has declared holidays for all intermediate colleges in the state for Makar Sankranti. The break, which began on January 11, will continue until January 16, 2025, with classes resuming on January 17, 2025.



Himachal Pradesh school holidays

Winter vacations for all schools in Himachal Pradesh will last from January 1 to February 1, 2025.



Jammu and Kashmir school holidays

In Jammu and Kashmir, schools for Classes up to V will remain closed from December 10, 2024, to February 28, 2025. For Classes VI to XII, the winter break extends from December 16, 2024, to February 28, 2025.