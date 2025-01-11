INDIA bloc student federation urges UGC draft norms rollback

The Federation of Students Organisation - Tamil Nadu staged a demonstration at Valluvar Kottam on Friday, January 10, demanding the withdrawal of the University Grants Commission's (UGC) new draft regulations for university governance.

Hundreds of students and members of student wings of various political parties of the INDIA bloc gathered under the leadership of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) student wing secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Addressing the gathering, leaders of the student wings outlined their objections to the draft regulations, claiming they would undermine the autonomy of universities and centralise authority, impacting the quality of higher education.

The protesters raised slogans against the UGC and the Union government, urging an immediate rollback of the proposed regulations, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The UGC's Draft Regulations 2025 has come under fire, and many academicians and concerned citizens have voiced their dissatisfaction with it.

The DMK IT Wing's verified social media handle on X tweeted about the same on January 10.

"A protest was held in Valluvar Kotam on behalf of the student wing of the university, condemning the amendment that the UGC is trying to bring at the behest of the Union BJP government." their post read.