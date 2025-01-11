IIT Roorkee acknowledges viral ‘Idly Chutney No Sambhar’ email; attributes it to technical error

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, the prestigious institution overseeing the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025, has issued an official apology after a bizarre email greeting sparked an online uproar.

The email, which addressed some candidates as “Dear IDLY CHUTNEY NO SAMBHAR,” quickly went viral, prompting widespread ridicule and concern over its professionalism.

Responding to the controversy, IIT Roorkee clarified the situation in an official statement. The institute attributed the glitch to a technical issue within its bulk email system.

“IIT Roorkee acknowledges a technical glitch in incorrect email salutations received by a few applicants while bulk mailing. The issue was resolved immediately and emails with correct names were sent to these candidates. We regret the inconvenience caused," the statement read.

While some students took the incident in stride, finding humour in the situation, others were not as forgiving. The email quickly became the subject of memes and jokes across social media platforms, including Reddit and X (formerly Twitter).

With GATE being one of the most important exams for engineering graduates, students are wondering if this glitch raises concerns about the quality and professionalism of the institution’s administrative systems.

Each year, one IIT is designated to organise the exam, and for 2025, this responsibility has been entrusted to IIT Roorkee.