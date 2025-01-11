“Hire my dad”: Delhi woman’s heartfelt LinkedIn post seeking job for her father strikes a chord online

An impassioned and heartwarming plea by a Delhi woman to her LinkedIn network, seeking a job opportunity for her father, has drawn widespread attention and admiration.

Acknowledging her father’s preference to avoid social media, Priyanshi Bhatt took it upon herself to share his story and highlight his achievements with her followers.

“Hire my dad!!” the post starts, and goes on to her admiration for her father’s work ethic, leadership, and unwavering dedication over the course of his 30 to 40-year career.

“My father, is a solution-oriented person, a soft-spoken man, a team player, highly knowledgable, with excellent communication skills, and most importantly he is a true team player & a leader. This is affirmed by the fact that my father has earned immense respect and loyality towards himself, not just by his juniors, but even by his bosses and mentors,” she writes.

Despite his illustrious career, her father has faced significant financial instability at his current organisation, where he hasn’t received a fixed salary for over a year. Yet, his commitment to his work has never wavered, she said.

Priyanshi revealed that he continues to go above and beyond, often sacrificing weekends and putting in extra hours to support the company.

However, recognising the need for stability, Priyanshi shared that after much encouragement from his family, her father has decided to seek new opportunities in the automobile sector.

Describing him as “the best candidate any organization can hire,” Priyanshi expressed her hope that someone in her network would come forward with an opportunity.

The heartfelt appeal has struck a chord on LinkedIn, garnering admiration for her father’s dedication and Priyanshi’s efforts to support him. The post has garnered over 500 comments on social media platforms, including several job offers for her father!