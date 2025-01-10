World Hindi Day 2025: Significance, background and theme

World Hindi Day, observed today, January 10, celebrates the global importance of Hindi, a language spoken by millions across the world.

Hindi holds a unique place in India’s linguistic landscape. While World Hindi Day focuses on promoting Hindi internationally, National Hindi Day, observed on September 14, celebrates its adoption as one of India’s official languages.

This year’s theme, “The Global Voice of Unity and Cultural Pride,” reflects Hindi’s role as a medium for international dialogue and cultural exchange.

It calls for embracing Hindi as a tool to bridge cultural divides and celebrate shared values across borders.

So why is it celebrated today, on January 10?

World Hindi Day was first celebrated in 2006 as part of an initiative by the Indian government to elevate the global status of Hindi.

The date, January 10, commemorates the first-ever World Hindi Conference, held in Nagpur in 1975, where efforts to bring Hindi to the global stage began.

Usually, schools and universities across India organise debates, essay-writing contests, and performances to instill appreciation for Hindi among students.

Conferences and cultural programme are also organised to highlight Hindi’s significance in global communication.

Performances, poetry readings, and workshops explore the depth and charm of Hindi literature and arts.