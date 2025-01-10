Odisha: OSTET 2025 to be held on January 17; admit cards expected soon

The Odisha Secondary Schools Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2025, organised by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha, is set to take place on January 17, 2025.

As the exam approaches, candidates can expect the release of admit cards soon on the official BSE Odisha website — bseodisha.ac.in. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, accommodating a total of 50,587 candidates, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Exam pattern, eligibility and more

The OSSTET exam consists of two papers for different categories of candidates. The first paper is for those aspiring to teach subjects such as Science (PCM/CBZ), Arts, Hindi, and Classical languages (Urdu, Telugu, and Sanskrit). The second paper is dedicated solely to Physical Education teacher aspirants.

Each paper will feature 150 multiple-choice questions, totalling 150 marks. Candidates will have 2.5 hours to complete each paper, with no negative marking for incorrect answers.

To pass the OSSTET, candidates in the general category must score at least 45 per cent, while candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Physically Handicapped (PH), and Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) categories need a minimum of 35 per cent.

Those who successfully pass the exam will be awarded a certificate by BSE Odisha, which will remain valid until the candidate reaches the prescribed upper age limit for teacher recruitment.

There is no cap on the number of times a candidate can appear for the OSSTET.

However, qualifying for the OSSTET does not automatically guarantee eligibility for employment. The final decision on eligibility for recruitment will be determined by the relevant recruiting agency or appointing authority, based on all eligibility criteria set by the government.



Here’s a step-by-step guide for candidates to download their OSSTET admit cards: