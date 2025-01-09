Telangana: TSPSC releases preliminary answer key for Group III recruitment exam; objection window now open

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has published the preliminary answer key for the Group III services recruitment examination on its official website — tspsc.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer keys and raise objections if necessary, according to a report by the Times of India.

The preliminary answer keys for all three papers, along with the master question paper, are available from January 8 to January 12, 2025. The recruitment examination was conducted on November 17 and 18, 2024.

According to the official notification, candidates can log in to their accounts on the TSPSC website to view the preliminary answer key. Objections to the answer key can also be submitted online during this period, up until January 12, 2025, at 5.00 pm.

The official notice states, “The Preliminary Keys of all the (3) papers and the Master Question Papers would be made available in the login of the candidates from 08/01/2025 to 12/01/2025 on the TSPSC Website. The Candidates can log in after entering their Login Credentials. The Objections on the Preliminary Keys will be accepted online from the login of the candidates through the link provided on the TSPSC website from 08/01/2025 to 12/01/2025 up to 5:00 PM.”



Here’s how candidates can check the preliminary answer key and raise objections:

Visit the official website: tspsc.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link titled ‘Candidate’s objections on preliminary key for Group 3 service (29/2022)’. A new page will open. Enter the required login credentials and submit. View the answer key and, if necessary, raise objections through the provided link.

Candidates are encouraged to thoroughly review the answer key and raise objections only if they find discrepancies. All objections must be submitted online within the specified timeframe.