NEET-PG 2024: J&K BOPEE responds to representation by UDF raising concerns over allocation of EWS seats

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) has officially responded to concerns raised by the United Doctors Front (UDF) regarding discrepancies in the allocation of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) seats during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 counselling.

In its communication to UDFA National President Dr Lakshya Mittal, BOPEE asserted that the distribution of seats was carried out in accordance with government reservation policies and existing laws. The board clarified that the seat matrix was prepared based on these guidelines, ensuring compliance with its mandate to conduct fair and transparent counselling.

This response follows a formal representation submitted by UDF in November 2024, where the association, led by Dr Mittal and J&K State In-charge Dr Mir Waseem, alleged irregularities in the redistribution of unfilled EWS seats.

The representation claimed that these seats were unfairly allocated to reserved categories instead of being transferred to open merit candidates.

While BOPEE maintained that its actions align with established policies, UDFA has welcomed the acknowledgment by the official body.

Earlier, the issue had also drawn protests from MD and MS aspirants, who have called the redistribution “unlawful” and “biased.” With growing demands for transparency, stakeholders are urging a reconsideration of the current seat allocation policy.