At Maha Kumbh Mela, 13-year-old Agra girl decides to become a Sadhvi; parents call it "God's will"

A 13-year-old girl from Agra, Rakhi Singh, has chosen to renounce her worldly ambitions, including her dream of becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, to embrace a spiritual path.

At the Maha Kumbh Mela, she expressed her desire to become a Sadhvi, a decision her parents accepted as divine will, as reported by PTI.

Rakhi’s mother, Reema Singh, shared that her daughter began experiencing a deep sense of detachment from worldly life during their time at the Maha Kumbh camp.

“Mahant Kaushal Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara has been visiting our village for the past three years to conduct Bhagwat Katha sessions. It was during one such session that my daughter Rakhi took her guru diksha,” Reema told PTI.

Reema and her husband, Sandeep Singh, who runs a confectionery business, had rented a home in Agra to provide quality education for their daughters — 13-year-old Rakhi and 8-year-old Nikki. However, Rakhi, a bright student with aspirations of becoming a Civil Servant, surprised her family when she announced her decision to dedicate her life to spirituality.

“One day, Rakhi expressed her wish to become a Sadhvi. Believing it to be God’s will, we raised no objections,” Reema said.

The family has had close ties with Juna Akhara for years, frequently participating in religious events. Last month, they joined the Akhara’s camp at the Kumbh Mela to serve and immerse themselves in the spiritual environment.

Despite the natural concerns any parent might have, the family remains steadfast in their faith.

“As a mother, I will always worry about where and how she is. Relatives often question why we entrusted our daughter to the ashram, but our response is that it was God’s wish,” said the mother.