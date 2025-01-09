AIIMS opens applications for Junior Resident posts | 220 vacancies for January 2025 session

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the recruitment for Junior Resident positions for the January 2025 session.

With approximately 220 vacancies available, AIIMS invites eligible candidates to apply online through its official portal — aiimsexams.ac.in.

The application process is open until January 20, 2025, 5.00 pm, according to a report by NDTV.

A security deposit of Rs 25,000 is required for the January 2025 session. This deposit must be made via electronic fund transfer before the seat allocation process. Only candidates who have registered and paid the deposit will be eligible for seat allocation. The deposit will be refunded after all rounds of counselling.

Selected Junior Residents will receive an entry pay of Rs 56,100 per month under Level 10 of the pay matrix (pre-revised pay band-3), along with applicable allowances.

Candidates are advised to carefully review all the details and apply well before the deadline on January 20, 2025.

Eligibility

To apply, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Educational qualifications: Applicants should have an MBBS/BDS degree (including the completion of an internship) or an equivalent qualification recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI) or the Dental Council of India (DCI).

Age limit: Only those who completed their MBBS/BDS degree between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2024, will be considered.

Other requirements: Candidates must have registered with the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) or Delhi Dental Council (DDC) before joining if selected.

Those whose Junior Residency at AIIMS was terminated due to unauthorised absence or any disciplinary actions, and those who have already completed three terms of Junior Residency, either at AIIMS or elsewhere, will not be considered eligible.