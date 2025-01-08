UGC draft proposes removal of NET for assistant professors, revises selection processes for VCs & principals

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a draft of the revised minimum qualifications for the appointment and promotion of teachers and academic staff in universities and colleges, as stated in a report by NDTV.

It also includes measures to maintain standards in higher education. Stakeholders have been invited to provide feedback on the draft regulations by February 5, 2025.



In a significant change, the UGC has proposed removing the National Eligibility Test (NET) as a mandatory requirement for appointing assistant professors and for promotions in higher education institutions.

According to the draft, candidates holding a postgraduate degree in ME or MTech with at least 55% marks would be eligible for the post of assistant professor (entry-level post). Currently, the UGC-NET exam is mandatory for this eligibility.



Additionally, candidates with an undergraduate degree (NCrF Level 6) with at least 75% marks, or a postgraduate degree (NCrF Level 6.5) with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade), along with a PhD degree (NCrF Level 8), are eligible for the post of assistant professor.

Other eligibility criteria include a postgraduate degree (NCrF Level 6.5) with at least 55% marks (or equivalent) and qualification in exams like NET, State Level Eligibility Test (SLET), State Eligibility Test (SET), or equivalent tests conducted by UGC, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), or Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).



The draft also outlines a revised process for selecting vice-chancellors. Eligibility now extends to professionals from academia, research institutions, public policy, public administration, and industry. The selection process will involve a national advertisement, public notification, and nominations or talent search by a Search-cum-Selection Committee. Clear guidelines are provided for the committee's composition, tenure, age limits, reappointment criteria, and eligibility.



Regarding college principals, the regulations propose a five-year term, with eligibility for one reappointment. However, principals can only serve two terms in the same college. After completing their tenure, they would return to their parent organisation as professors, provided they meet the eligibility criteria for the post.