“Living with parents financial wisdom”: Founder’s financial advice for “broke and lonely” working professionals stirs debate

At a self-admitted "risk" of getting "cancelled" on social media, an Indian entrepreneur has shared his advice for people in their 20s to help them not be "broke" and lonely".

Aryan Kochhar, Co-founder of a financial advice platform, FinnFlow, addressed young adults who are “chasing independence" after they start working, and told them to pick their struggles wisely.

“Living with parents in your mid 20s isn’t a ‘failure’—it’s financial wisdom in a world where rent eats 50% of your income. But hey, keep chasing ‘independence’ while you’re broke, lonely, and eating ramen for dinner. Choose your struggles wisely (.sic)," he wrote on his X account.