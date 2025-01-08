“Living with parents financial wisdom”: Founder’s financial advice for “broke and lonely” working professionals stirs debate

At a self-admitted "risk" of getting "cancelled" on social media, an Indian entrepreneur has shared his advice for people in their 20s to help them not be "broke" and lonely".
Aryan Kochhar, Co-founder of a financial advice platform, FinnFlow, addressed young adults who are “chasing independence" after they start working, and told them to pick their struggles wisely.
“Living with parents in your mid 20s isn’t a ‘failure’—it’s financial wisdom in a world where rent eats 50% of your income. But hey, keep chasing ‘independence’ while you’re broke, lonely, and eating ramen for dinner. Choose your struggles wisely (.sic)," he wrote on his X account.
While most responses to his take were positive, some users disagreed with Kochhar’s opinion, stating that moving out of their parents’ homes played a huge role in their growth and changed them for the better.
In response to one of the replies, Kochhar said that most “successful people” in their 20s that he knew still lived with their parents.
"Most founder friends I have live at home, have dal chawal, have more net worth than most people in 20s, chill build and live freely. No generational wealth btw. It’s a simple mindset shift, doesn’t need environment shift (.sic),” he said.