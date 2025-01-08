"Difficulties part of life...rise quickly & keep moving forward": Minister Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development (HRD), Information Technology (IT), and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh explained resilience and determination during the concluding ceremony of the two-day Polytech Fest-2025 at SS Convention Centre in Vijayawada.

He urged students to persevere until they achieve their goals, stating, "Difficulties are part of life's journey, but one must rise quickly and keep moving forward."

He admired the innovative projects displayed by students, highlighting the Atomic Services Fire Detection system developed by Ishwar and Lakshmi Sharanya. He lauded the presentation of 1,256 projects, with 249 selected for the State-level, and congratulated the participants, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Reflecting on his school days, he praised the students' creativity, acknowledging their ideas as groundbreaking and supported by both the State and Central governments.

Education Secretary Kona Shashidhar, Collector Lakshmi Shah and Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan were present.

In a parallel event, the State Level Science Fair 2024-25, organised by the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department and Samagra Shiksha at Murali Resorts, Poranki showcased 156 projects from 26 districts.

Director of School Education Vijay Ramaraju V inaugurated the fair and commended students and teachers for their ingenuity and hard work, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

As many as 15 individual projects, 10 group projects, and 10 teacher exhibits were selected for the Southern India Science Fair (SISF), scheduled to be held in Puducherry from January 20 to 25.