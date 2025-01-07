UGC releases list of 21 fake universities; Delhi tops the list with 8 institutions

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 21 fake universities operating across India, as stated in a report by Jagran Josh. Delhi leads with the highest number of such institutions (8), followed by Uttar Pradesh (4). Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and West Bengal have two fake universities each.



The UGC has sent letters to the departments of higher education and principal secretaries of the respective state governments, urging them to take appropriate action against these unauthorised institutions.



List of fake universities in India



Delhi

- All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh No 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur, Delhi-110036

- Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj, Delhi

- United Nations University, Delhi

- Vocational University, Delhi

- ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi - 110 008

- Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi

- Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp GTK Depot, Delhi-110033

- Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085



Uttar Pradesh

- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

- Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 227105

- Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh

- Mahamaya Technical University, PO - Maharishi Nagar, Distt Gb Nagar, Opp. Sec 110, Sector 110, Noida - 201304



West Bengal

- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

- Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech Inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpurkur, Kolkata - 700063



Andhra Pradesh

- Christ New Testament Deemed University, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002

- Christ New Testament Deemed University, Flat No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002

- Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530016



Kerala

- St John’s University, Kishanattam, Kerala

- International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kunnamangalam, Kozhikode, Kerala-673571



Karnataka

- Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum, Karnataka



Maharashtra

- Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra



Puducherry

- Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009



The complete list of fake universities can also be accessed on the official UGC website: http://www.ugc.gov.in.