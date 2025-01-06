Anna University student rape case: Culprit should be hanged, says GK Vasan

In Anna University student sexual assault case, the stand of Tamil Maanila Congress is that the culprit should be hanged, said GK Vasan, President of the party, in Erode on Sunday, January 5, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking to reporters, GK Vasan said, "A complete answer is still not available in the Anna University student sexual assault case. Many parents and students are scared. Police have arrested one suspect in the case. There is suspicion that the crimes committed by the suspect so far may have political links. The police should investigate the political background of this case. Only then people will have faith in the government."

"The case should be investigated soon and the punishment should be delivered quickly. The stand of our party in this case is that the culprit should be hanged. There is nothing wrong with giving the death penalty to the real culprits in sexual assault cases. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has not yet responded directly to this incident. This really shows that women are not given enough respect in TN," he added.

"We are not doing politics in the Anna University student issue. But we are acting on the basis that the opposition parties should stand the victim student and her parents," he added, according to The New Indian Express report.