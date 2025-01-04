RG Kar rape-murder: Doctors ask citizens to register their protest via missed call campaign

The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF) has launched a toll-free number, enabling citizens to register their protest through missed calls, stated a report by Times of India. This initiative seeks to underscore the ongoing lack of justice in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.



Previously, the medical community led significant movements advocating for justice for their deceased colleague, resulting in certain reforms within the healthcare system. Despite these efforts, justice remains pending in this grievous crime. In response, the WBJDF has adopted this innovative approach to maintain pressure on the authorities.



The toll-free number serves as a platform for public participation, allowing individuals to express their concerns and demand swift justice for the victim. This method not only amplifies public sentiment but also facilitates widespread involvement in the pursuit of justice.



The RG Kar rape-murder case has been a focal point of protests and demands for justice. On August 9, 2024, a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The initial investigation by Kolkata Police led to the arrest of a 33-year-old male civic volunteer. However, concerns over the investigation's integrity prompted the Calcutta High Court to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



The WBJDF's current campaign reflects the persistent demand for accountability and safety within the healthcare system. By providing a direct means for public engagement, they aim to sustain momentum in their quest for justice and systemic reform.