RG Kar case: Recording of witness statements concludes; here's what is next

With the recording of witness statements completed in the rape and murder case of a junior doctor from RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, the final arguments and counter-arguments were set to commence at a special court in Kolkata, today, Saturday, January 4. This was stated in a report by IANS.



According to sources, this phase will primarily feature exchanges between the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the counsel for the “sole prime accused,” Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer with Kolkata Police.



The trial, however, will remain in-camera as decided from the outset. Only those directly involved in the case and their legal representatives will be permitted inside the courtroom, with no media access allowed.



The CBI has already submitted its investigation report to the special court. Legal experts anticipated that a major focus of the arguments will revolve around the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report, which has raised critical questions about the designated “scene of crime.”



The victim's body was discovered in the seminar hall on the premises of RG Kar Medical College on the morning of August 9 last year. Both the Kolkata Police and the CBI conducted their investigations assuming the seminar hall was the site of the crime.



However, the CFSL report, accessed by IANS, has concluded there is no scientific evidence of a scuffle within the seminar hall. This finding has bolstered suspicions voiced by some in the medical fraternity that the actual crime scene may have been elsewhere, and the body was moved to the seminar hall to mislead investigators.



The CFSL report also highlighted significant lapses, stating that the confidentiality and standard protocols for the post-mortem process were severely compromised.



While not discounting the possibility of a single perpetrator, the CFSL report suggested further examination of past scientific studies to determine whether more than one person was involved in the crime.