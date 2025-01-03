TSPSC releases admit card for extension officer Grade-I recruitment; exam scheduled for January 6 and 7

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has officially released the admit cards for the Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I positions under Advertisement No 11/2022. Eligible candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website, http://tspsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 181 Extension Officer (EO) positions, as stated in a report by Scroll.in.



Key details:

- Exam dates: January 6 and January 7, 2025

- Shift 1 timings:10.00 am to 12.30 pm



“The Hall Ticket must be presented for entry into the Test Centre/ Examination Hall along with at least one original valid photo Identification Card (in physical form) issued by Government i.e., Passport, Pan Card, Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, Government Employee ID or Driving License, etc,” reads the notification.



Steps to download the admit card:

1. Visit the official website, http://tspsc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link for the EO admit card.

3. Enter your login credentials and click “Submit.”

4. Once logged in, check and download your admit card.

5. Print a copy of the admit card for future reference.



Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit card and carry the required documents to the examination centre. Ensure to arrive on time to avoid last-minute issues.