Telangana declares Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary as Women Teacher's Day

The Telangana government has announced that today, January 3, the birth anniversary of social reformer and education pioneer Savitribai Phule, will be celebrated annually as Women Teacher's Day to honour her immense contributions to women's education. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued a Government Order formalising the decision, with the celebrations to be observed as a state function.



Welcoming the move, Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya Seethakka expressed gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the initiative. “It is a matter of pride for all women that the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule will be celebrated as 'Women Teacher's Day',” she stated.



Adding his voice, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K Chandrasekhar Rao highlighted the transformative impact of Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule on women’s empowerment and the upliftment of marginalised communities. Reflecting on their legacy, he noted that the BRS government had launched numerous initiatives aimed at empowering women and promoting their education, inspired by the visionary couple.



The state’s decision to recognise Savitribai Phule underscores her pivotal role in advancing women's rights and education, a legacy that continues to inspire policies and programs for gender equality and social justice.