Padma Shri Dr Jeewan Singh Titiyal retires after 46 years; video of his emotional farewell at AIIMS goes viral

Dr Jeewan Singh Titiyal, a renowned ophthalmologist and Padma Shri awardee has officially retired from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, marking the end of an extraordinary era in Indian medical history, as stated in an exclusive report by Hindustan Times.

Known for his unmatched dedication to eye care and deep compassion for patients, Dr Titiyal’s departure has left a lasting impression on the medical community.

A video capturing his emotional farewell, organised by colleagues, has gone viral on social media, touching hearts across the country. In the video, Dr Titiyal, clad in his hospital scrubs, is seen walking through a corridor lined with colleagues clapping in unison to honour his remarkable contributions.

Overwhelmed by emotion, Dr Titiyal pauses to exchange heartfelt hugs with coworkers, tears streaming down his face — a powerful testament to the profound bond he shared with his peers and the impact of his extraordinary career. Fellow doctors, equally moved, are seen wiping away tears during the touching farewell.



Reflecting on his journey, Dr Titiyal remarked, “The operation theatre was one of the most important work areas for me, and thinking of leaving the institute made me emotional.”



Dr Titiyal’s journey at AIIMS began in 1978 as an MBBS student, leading to an illustrious 46-year career. Rising through the ranks, he eventually headed the Rajendra Prasad (RP) Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences.

Recognised as an expert in cataract surgery and corneal diseases, he has mentored over 1,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students, leaving an indelible mark on medical education and clinical excellence.



Dr Namrata Sharma, Professor of Ophthalmology, commended his exceptional contributions, stating, “He has left an indelible mark, and his leadership qualities were exemplary,” as reported by The Indian Express.



In 1991, Dr Titiyal joined the RP Centre as a faculty member and was appointed professor in 2005. He led the Cornea, Cataract, and Refractive Surgery Services twice — first from 2005 to 2011 and again from 2013 — before becoming Chief of the RP Centre in 2021.

During his tenure, the centre achieved significant advancements in clinical care and infrastructure.



Among his many achievements, Dr Titiyal was the first in India to perform INTACS, a revolutionary surgical procedure for complex corneal issues, including myopia.

He also spearheaded the establishment of the National Ophthalmic Surgical Skill Development Centre (NOSSDC) at the RP Centre, transforming resident surgical training and setting a national benchmark.



In 2014, Dr Titiyal was honoured with the Padma Shri for his immense contributions to medicine. His retirement brings to a close a storied career, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations in the field of ophthalmology.