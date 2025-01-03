Class X girls brawl over boy in public; claw, kick, drag each other by the hair

A heated altercation between two Class X schoolgirls in Nagar Sarai, a town in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, has garnered widespread attention after a video of their fight surfaced online.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Singhawali Ahir police station on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, and reportedly stemmed from a disagreement over both girls communicating with the same boy.

As reported by the Times of India, the confrontation initially began as a verbal argument but quickly escalated into a physical fight in a busy marketplace. Onlookers recorded the incident, capturing scenes of the girls slapping, kicking, and pulling each other’s hair.

The video, quickly shared on social media, has brought significant public attention to the matter. Eyewitnesses suggest the dispute arose from a personal issue involving the same boy.

The fight unfolded in front of several bystanders, many of whom recorded the altercation on their phones. One of those videos has since gone viral, sparking discussions about the incident in local circles.

The Baghpat police have initiated an inquiry into the matter. As the authorities await formal input from those involved, no complaint has been lodged so far, despite the virality of the video.

Shiv Dutt, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Singhawali Ahir police station, stated, “Appropriate action will be taken once a formal complaint is filed.”