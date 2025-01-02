Tragic death of five-year-old in Karnataka sparks outrage over unsafe Anganwadi conditions

The tragic death of five-year-old Mayuri Suresh Kumbaleppanavar, an Anganwadi student from Marikamba City in Karnataka, has brought the safety standards and infrastructure of government-run childcare centres under intense scrutiny.

As per an exclusive report by South First, the incident has provoked widespread outrage, with the public demanding a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.



Mayuri was bitten by a snake on Wednesday, January 1, while attending the Anganwadi. Her death has drawn attention to critical lapses in safety and healthcare infrastructure.



Local leaders highlight critical concerns

Local leaders have pointed out several issues they believe contributed to this tragedy:



- Inadequate toilet facilities: Although toilet facilities existed at the Anganwadi, children were reportedly compelled to use unsafe outdoor areas, exposing them to potential dangers.

- Deficient medical infrastructure: The local government hospital was unable to provide adequate care, leading to a referral to KMC Hospital. The delay in treatment has raised serious concerns about the quality and preparedness of healthcare services in the region.

- Lack of safety measures: The Anganwadi lacked basic safety infrastructure, such as a compound wall. Its location next to fields posed additional risks of exposure to wild animals and other hazards.



Activists demand accountability and better facilities

Several organisations in Mundgod taluk have called for an investigation into the incident. A petition filed through the Janaspoorthi Women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) Trust with the Tahsildar demands a thorough inquiry into the circumstances leading to Mayuri’s death.



Mayuri was initially taken to the local government hospital, but activists accused hospital staff of negligence, highlighting a two-hour delay in treatment and the failure to administer basic first aid.



The hospital allegedly insisted on transferring Mayuri to KMC Hospital without providing immediate care. Activists have raised questions about the availability of life-saving treatments for snakebites at the hospital and whether the medical staff were adequately trained for such emergencies.



Mahalakshmi Naik of the Janaspoorthi Trust voiced her concerns: “We have requested an investigation into whether life-saving drugs for snake bites were available at the hospital and if the medical staff were equipped to handle such cases.”



Organisations have also held the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and the Anganwadi supervisor responsible for the unsafe conditions. According to the groups, children were prohibited from using the Anganwadi’s toilet facilities and were instead forced to relieve themselves in nearby fields, where Mayuri was bitten. They have demanded immediate action on these issues.



Tanveer Mirjanakar, President of Taluka Yuva Vedike, Mundgod, emphasised the risks, stating: “The Anganwadi lacked a compound wall and was situated next to fields, posing significant safety risks to over 40 children. The Bal Vikas Samiti (BVS) and Anganwadi supervisors failed to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of the children.”



Long-standing concerns about Anganwadi conditions

A memorandum highlighting the need for improved facilities at Anganwadis was submitted to the Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of Karnataka, on August 23, 2024. The recommendations stemmed from a study conducted across five districts, including Uttar Kannada. The petitioners have urged the Karnataka government to implement the recommendations outlined in the study report.