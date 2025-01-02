CMR College students clear "misinformation" on hidden cameras in girls’ washroom row | Here's what happened

Speaking to EdexLive, a student from the CMR Engineering College in Hyderabad, said that the college management has been coordinating with the students and has taken some necessary steps to address their concerns.

A student, speaking on condition of anonymity, recounted the incident, “On January 1, around 1 pm, a girl discovered a phone hidden in the ventilator of the washroom. She reported it to the warden, but no immediate action was taken. It was only after more hostel residents raised the issue and escalated it to the administration that the matter was addressed. The students then staged a protest on campus, prompting Director Dr Janga Reddy to respond to their concerns.”

The students informed that the director has assured them that the hostel staff will be changed immediately and entry of male staff and students in the girls hostel will be strictly limited.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the incident, but the individual responsible for placing the smartphones in the hostel bathroom is yet to be identified.

The students also clarified that reports circulating in the media about almost 300 videos being found on the confiscated phones are false, labelling them as misinformation.

"There are many claims being made on news channels, but nothing has been confirmed yet," the student explained. "What we know so far is that the police have found around 11 phones, but no videos were discovered. The devices have been sent for forensic analysis to determine if any videos were deleted. The main concern remains identifying who placed the phones in the girls' washroom, and that needs to be thoroughly investigated. In my opinion, students and the media should avoid politicising this issue," shared the student.