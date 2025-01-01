Science Olympiad Foundation to release IMO results 2025 soon? Find out here

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) will soon release the results of the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) 2024-25. Once the results are published, the SOF IMO scorecard PDF will be available for download on the official website at sofworld.org, ETNow reported today, Wednesday, January 1.



The download credential for the scorecard is the candidate's roll number.



How to download SOF IMO scorecard 2024-25 PDF

Follow these steps to download the SOF IMO 2024-25 scorecard PDF



Step 1: Visit the official website at results.sofworld.org.

Step 2: Click on the IMO Results 2024-25 SOF link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number as the login credential.

Step 4: The SOF IMO scorecard PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save the scorecard PDF on your desktop or laptop.

Step 6: Take a hard copy for future reference.



SOF IMO scorecard details

The SOF IMO scorecard for 2024-25 will contain the following details:



- Candidate's name

- Roll number

- Subject-wise marks

- Aggregate marks

- Marks percentage

- Other relevant details



IMO level 2 exam

Candidates who qualify for IMO Level 1 will be eligible to appear for Level 2. The exam dates for IMO Level 2 will be announced soon on the official website at sofworld.org



The Science Olympiad Foundation conducts Olympiads to promote Science, Mathematics, English, and General Knowledge in India, and other countries. The Olympiads conducted by SOF include:



- National Science Olympiad (NSO)

- International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO)

- International Commerce Olympiad (ICO)