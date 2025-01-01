NEET-UG syllabus released | Here's how you can check it

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the syllabus of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical admissions, reported the Business Standard.



Candidates can access the complete syllabus on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.



In addition to the syllabus, candidates can also find detailed information on the entire examination process, including online registration and application submission.



NEET-UG 2025 syllabus breakdown

The NEET-UG 2025 syllabus for Physics, Biology, and Chemistry has been finalised by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC).



Below is a detailed breakdown of the core subjects:



Physics

- Physics & measurement

- Kinematics

- Laws of Motion

- Work, energy & power

- Rotational motion

- Gravitation

- Properties of solids and liquids

- Thermodynamics

- Kinetic theory of gases

- Oscillations and waves

- Electrostatics

- Current electricity

- Magnetic effects of current & Magnetism



- Electromagnetic inductions & alternating currents

- Electromagnetic waves

- Optics

- Dual nature of matter and radiation

- Atoms and nuclei

- Electronic devices

- Experimental skill



Chemistry



A) Physical Chemistry

- Basic concepts of chemistry

- Structure of atom

- Chemical bonding and molecular structure

- Chemical thermodynamics

- Solutions

- Equilibrium

- Redox reactions and electrochemistry

- Chemical kinetics



B) Inorganic Chemistry

- Classification of elements and periodicity in properties

- p-Block elements

- d- and f- block elements

- Coordination compounds



C) Organic Chemistry

- Purification and characterisation of organic compounds

- Some basic principles of organic chemistry

- Hydrocarbons

- Organic compounds containing halogens

- Organic compounds containing oxygen

- Organic compounds containing nitrogen

- Biomolecules

- Principles Related to practical chemistry



Biology



- Diversity in the living world

- Structural organisation in animals and plants

- Cell structure and function

- Plant physiology

- Human physiology

- Reproduction

- Genetics and evolution

- Biology and human welfare

- Biotechnology and its applications

- Ecology and environment



How to check and download the syllabus?

Follow these simple steps to check and download the NEET-UG 2025 syllabus:



Step 1: Visit the official NTA website at nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the “Syllabus for NEET (UG) 2025 Examination” link under the “Latest @ NTA” section.

Step 3: A PDF of the syllabus will appear on your screen.

Step 4: You can download it and take a printout for future reference.