Centre approves THIS amount for development of educational institutes in Odisha

Odisha's Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj informed that Union government has sanctioned Rs 670 crore for the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) in Odisha.

He informed that PM-USHA scheme has been categorised under four components which include Multi-Disciplinary Education and Research Universities (MERU), grants to strengthen universities (accredited and unaccredited) and colleges (accredited and unaccredited), gender inclusion and equity initiatives (GIEI).

Ravenshaw University in Cuttack, Berhampur University in Ganjam, Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur University in Odisha will get Rs 100 crore each under the MERU category, informed the minister, as per a report by IANS.

The universities present in the five districts of Odisha — Vikram Deb Autonomous College (university) in Koraput, Rajendra University in Balangir and the Kalahandi University in Kalahandi, Odisha State Open University and Gangadhar Meher University in Sambalpur have been allotted Rs 20 crore each under the grants to strengthen universities category.

Similarly, the districts including Bhadrak, Kandhamal, Nabaranagpur, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur will get Rs 10 crore each under the GIEI to encourage the participation of women and other underprivileged groups in higher education through self-defence training programme, organisation of workshops for skill enhancement for self-employment, and so on.