"Long-term game, not a get-rich-quick scheme": Here's what an IIT grad has to say about his start-up journey

After quitting his job, Pokharna spent two years experimenting with three different start-up ideas, all of which failed. These setbacks exhausted his savings, forcing him to take up freelancing to sustain himself.



It was only after these experiences that he Co-founded OkCredit, a business he has now been building for the past eight years.



Lessons to be learnt

Through his journey, Pokharna expressed in his post that he learned a crucial lesson that start-ups are not a shortcut to wealth. He shared, “It’s a long-term game, not a get-rich-quick scheme. Play it only if you truly want to solve a problem, or you’ll end up disappointed.”



His post resonated with many entrepreneurs and aspiring founders, sparking discussions on the challenges of building a business.



According to his LinkedIn bio, Pokharna worked as a graduate trainee at Flipkart for eight months before venturing into entrepreneurship. In 2017, he co-founded OkCredit, where he continues to serve as the CEO.



He holds a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

