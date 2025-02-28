J&K reservation policy: Decade-long wait continues — New JKSSB notification stirs up old issues

The long-standing concerns of open merit aspirants in Jammu & Kashmir have escalated once again following the latest recruitment notification by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for Junior Engineer (JE) posts.

As per an official notification released yesterday, February 27, out of the 292 available posts, only 117 have been allocated under the open merit category, with an additional 12 seats quietly absorbed through horizontal reservation. This leaves only 105 seats truly available for open merit candidates.

Moreover, aspirants have raised concerns that even these 105 seats are not exclusively for open merit candidates, as reserved category aspirants scoring higher than the cut-off can still claim them.

Years of waiting, yet no opportunities

Aspiring job-seekers in Jammu and Kashmir stressed that while the limited number of vacancies is a concern, the bigger issue is that the recruitment notification itself was released after more than eight years, with the last recruitment held in 2016.

Sinan, an aspiring JE candidate and a National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar graduate, highlighted the dire lack of vacancies for Electrical Engineering posts in J&K.

"There has already been a decade-long backlog in new notifications, leaving thousands of engineers without opportunities. Now, even with the new notification, only 107 open merit seats are available, but past trends indicate that 30-40 of these will go to reserved category candidates. That leaves barely 60-70 seats for general category aspirants, who make up nearly 79 per cent of applicants," he told EdexLive.