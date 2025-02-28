CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam at an Assam centre cancelled? Here's what happened

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the cancellation of the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 exam conducted today, Friday, February 28, 2025, at an examination centre in Assam due to a technical glitch. The agency has assured that details regarding the rescheduled exam will be announced soon, reported Times of India.



The official notice issued by NTA stated, "Due to a technical glitch, the exam for Earth Science and Mathematical Sciences held on 28.02.2025 (Shift 1 ONLY) at Assam Down Town University, Guwahati, Assam, has been cancelled. The revised date, time, and center details will be communicated shortly."



The affected papers, Mathematics, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences, were originally scheduled from 9 am to 12 pm on February 28.



NTA is conducting the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 from February 28 to March 2 for:

- Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

- Assistant Professor appointments

- PhD admissions



Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the rescheduled exam date and time. The admit cards for the exam were released on February 25, 2025.