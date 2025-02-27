Tamil Nadu: Class IX student dies in school's bathroom; parents suspect foul play

A Class IX student died from breathing difficulties within the school restroom near Rasipuram on Wednesday, February 26.

According to police sources, on Wednesday, February 26, P Kavinraj (14) from LIC colony near Rasipuram had arrived at Sivanandha road government higher secondary school school as usual. He was studying Class IX, and during the school interval, he had gone to the restroom. While there he suddenly breathed heavily and fainted, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Students who noticed this informed the teachers who rushed him to the primary healthcare center for treatment. However, doctors who conducted the diagnosis stated he had been brought dead.

Following this Kavinraj's parents were notified about his death. Aggrieved by the death of their child, Kaviraj's father, Prakash, along with dozens of family members, gathered at the school seeking an explanation for the death of their son.

Further, they also alleged foul play and staged a road roko.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vijayakumar, along with Rasipuram inspector S Sugavanam, held talks with the family, and the family gave up on the protest. The body of the child was taken to the Namakkal Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Later, the family also staged a protest outside the hospital along the old bus stand road, alleging that the family members were denied permission to look at the remains of Kaviraj, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Police officials added, "A case has been registered and based on the postmortem reports we can learn if there was any foul play."

Officials in the School education department said, "They will also be conducting a probe into the incident along with the revenue department."