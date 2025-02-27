Only one candidate appears for Board exam in Vadodara's Central Jail

As Class X and XII Board exams began across Gujarat today, Thursday, February 27, an unusual examination centre emerged in Vadodara’s Central Jail, hosting just one candidate. Initially, five inmates were expected to take the exams, but only Sanjay Parmar appeared for his Class X exam, making it a rare instance where an entire exam centre was operational for a single student, reported IANS.



Jail authorities had arranged for multiple candidates to take the exams. However, sources revealed that four inmates who were scheduled to appear did not show up. Consequently, Parmar sat alone for his test under the supervision of three exam staff members.



Educational programs in Gujarat prisons

Vadodara Central Jail has been conducting Board exams for inmates to help them reintegrate into society after serving their sentences. The low participation this year raises concerns about the effectiveness of these educational programmes in prisons.



However, Gujarat has witnessed success in integrating education within the prison system. In May 2024, nine inmates serving life sentences at Surat’s Lajpore central jail passed the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Class XII exams, achieving a 100% pass rate.



Growing participation

- In 2016, around 134 inmates appeared for Class X and XII Board exams across the state.

- This number increased to 155 in 2017 and further to 183 in 2018, with 155 inmates taking the Class X exam and 28 appearing for the Class XII exam.



Challenges remain

Despite these advancements, challenges persist. Nationally, as of 2019, less than 22% of inmates had access to educational programmes, and under 12% received vocational training. This highlights the need for expanded educational opportunities to improve rehabilitation efforts and reduce recidivism.