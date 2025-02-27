College? Does not matter. Resume? Not needed: Job requirements of AI company in Bengaluru offering Rs 40 LPA

The founder of an artificial intelligence (AI) company seeking to hire in Bengaluru has raised curiosity and interest in his social media post on X. He stated that candidates could apply for the position, which guaranteed a salary of Rs 40 LPA (lakh per annum) and work from the office five days a week, without even submitting their resumes or stating where they graduated from.
On February 24, Sudarshan Kamath of Smallest AI shared that he was looking to hire a software engineer with zero to two years of experience for their office in Indiranagar. "We are looking to hire a cracked full-stack engineer at Smallest AI... Send a small 100-word text introducing yourself + links to your best work to info@smallest.ai" he wrote on X, adding that "college - does not matter" and "resume - not needed".
"Cracked engineers" is a term used to describe highly capable and talented software engineers who are not afraid of change or new ideas. They are also known to take extreme ownership of the products they are building (almost with a quasi-religious fervour) and empower the entire team. "Cracked engineers" are also known to love what they do, stated Moneycontrol.
Within hours of sharing the post, Kamath's hiring call went viral and had gathered close to 3.5 lakh views by Wednesday afternoon, February 26.
Reactions pour in
Several X users praised Kamath's preference for skills over an impressive resume. Others, however, claimed that the salary was too low for a cracked engineer.
"I really loved that you are asking for PoW (proof of work) rather than college and grades. I have sent you the mail," wrote X user Darshan (@SirusTweets).
Another X user and software engineer Satvik Khare (@satvikkhare31) commented, "Indiranagar is such an expensive place that out of Rs 15 lakh where in hand will be Rs 1 lakh approximately, Rs 35,000 will go just in accommodation in a sharing apartment plus groceries plus weekends plus education loan EMI or discretionary spending EMI. Feel yourself lucky if you can save Rs 20,000."