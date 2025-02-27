College? Does not matter. Resume? Not needed: Job requirements of AI company in Bengaluru offering Rs 40 LPA

The founder of an artificial intelligence (AI) company seeking to hire in Bengaluru has raised curiosity and interest in his social media post on X. He stated that candidates could apply for the position, which guaranteed a salary of Rs 40 LPA (lakh per annum) and work from the office five days a week, without even submitting their resumes or stating where they graduated from.



On February 24, Sudarshan Kamath of Smallest AI shared that he was looking to hire a software engineer with zero to two years of experience for their office in Indiranagar. "We are looking to hire a cracked full-stack engineer at Smallest AI... Send a small 100-word text introducing yourself + links to your best work to info@smallest.ai" he wrote on X, adding that "college - does not matter" and "resume - not needed".



