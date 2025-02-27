CBI ignoring calls? Parents of RG Kar rape & murder victim travel to New Delhi to seek answers

The parents of the victim in the RG Kar rape and murder case have requested a meeting with the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). They plan to file a complaint regarding the lack of updates from investigating officials about the progress of the case, reported Gujarat Samachar.



The victim’s parents left for Delhi on Thursday morning, February 27. Upon arrival, they will attempt to meet the director. Additionally, they will consult with their legal team representing them at the Supreme Court.



Renowned advocate Karuna Nundy is representing the victim’s parents at the Supreme Court, where the next hearing is scheduled for March 17.



Before leaving for Delhi, the victim’s parents spoke to the media, expressing their frustration with CBI officials. They accused investigators of ignoring their phone calls and further delaying updates.



The victim’s father stated, “We are going to New Delhi to meet our counsel Karuna Nundy. Our legal team from the special court in Kolkata is accompanying us, along with some senior medical practitioners. We will visit the CGO Complex to meet the CBI Director. Additionally, we will discuss with our lawyers whether the case can be brought back to the Calcutta High Court from the Supreme Court.”



Additionally, the victim’s mother further accused the CBI of delaying the investigation, particularly regarding potential tampering or alteration of evidence.



On February 24, the CBI counsel informed the special court in Kolkata that the investigation is ongoing and a supplementary charge sheet will be filed soon.



The special court recently sentenced the sole convict, Sanjay Roy, to life imprisonment.