“Gov’t must act as bulwark of merit”: J&K Open Merit Students on reservation amendment bill

For the past year, General category students in Jammu and Kashmir have been feeling anxious, as the number of open category seats and posts has been reduced in various government exams and recruitment notifications.

For instance, in July 2024, the J&K government decided to allocate only 40 per cent of positions for open merit in government job recruitments, accounting for various reserved quotas. In addition, the open merit quota for postgraduate medical courses was drastically reduced to 26.6 per cent, raising concerns about equitable seat distribution, especially in speciality branches.

Responding to students’ concerns about these developments, J&K’s education minister, Sakina Itto, announced the constitution of a cabinet subcommittee in December 2024 comprising herself, Javed Rana (Minister for Public Health Engineering) and Satish Sharma (Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs) to address the problem.

In the meanwhile, a large number of open merit aspirants, led by Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, protested outside the official residence of Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in December 2024. A few students from J&K even protested at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.

Both groups demanded the rationalisation of the reservation quota in government jobs and scholarships per the state's population and demographics.

In a meeting with the protesting students, Omar Abdullah assured them that their demands would be met. However, a Right to Information (RTI) response later revealed that this meeting had no official minutes or follow-up actions, leading to criticism about the government's commitment to addressing the issue.

As two months have passed since the protest and the meeting with CM Abdullah, the students allege that none of their demands have been met, and they were not receiving updates on the progress of the subcommittee.

As a result, they continued to press on the issue under the aegis of the Open Merit Students Association J&K (OMSA), even submitting a draft bill called The Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to the state government that would amend the current reservation policy in the state.

Their efforts seemed to have reached fruition, as Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri, Member of J&K’s Legislative Assembly from the Bijbehara assembly segment, recently announced plans to submit a Private Member Bill based on the draft bill submitted by the OMSA, capping the reserved category seats at 40 per cent, and leaving 60 per cent of the seats for open merit, in the upcoming Assembly sessions.