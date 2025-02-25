Odisha school under scrutiny after Class X girl gives birth in hostel

Authorities in Odisha’s Malkangiri district have launched an inquiry after a Class X student at a state-run residential school, operated by the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes (ST & SC) Development, Minorities & Backward Class Welfare Department, gave birth in her hostel, raising serious concerns about oversight and student welfare.

The girl, who had returned to the hostel after appearing for her Board examination, delivered a baby girl on Monday, February 24, officials confirmed.

The incident came to light when hostel staff discovered the student in labour, following which she and the newborn were rushed to the sub-divisional hospital in Chitrakonda before being shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Malkangiri. Both the mother and child are reported to be stable, PTI reports.

Questions have emerged regarding how the pregnancy remained unnoticed until the girl went into labour. "Men are not allowed in the girls' hostel. We do not know how she got pregnant," the school headmaster stated, as quoted by PTI.

He also pointed to a possible lapse in medical oversight, stating that health workers are expected to conduct weekly check-ups but may have failed in their duties.

Malkangiri District Welfare Officer Srinivas Acharya noted that the girl might have conceived during a vacation at home, but emphasised that the school authorities should have identified her condition.

"It is the responsibility of school authorities to look after the well-being of students. They can’t say that they were not aware of her condition," he told The Indian Express.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated, and a man suspected of impregnating the girl has been detained.