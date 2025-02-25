JEE Main 2025 session 2: Registration closes today, apply before 9 pm

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 2 today, February 25, 2025. According to a report by Jagran News, candidates who have not yet completed their registration must do so by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in before the deadline.

The registration process will officially end at 9 pm, but the fee payment window will remain open until 11.50 pm. To avoid any last-minute hurdles, aspirants must ensure they complete both steps within the given timeframe.



Steps to apply for JEE Main 2025 session 2:

- Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

- Go to the Session 2 registration page

- For new candidates: Fill out the application form and create a new account

- Log in with your credentials and complete the application form

- Upload the necessary documents (photo, signature, and so on) and pay the examination fee

- Submit the form and save a copy for future reference



Key exam details:

- JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam Dates: The examination will be held from April 1 to April 8, 2025.

- For Session 1 candidates: Those who appeared for Session 1 can register for Session 2 using their existing application number and password. They will also have the option to modify details such as exam paper selection, language preference, and exam city before completing the fee payment.

- JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results: The Paper 2 results for JEE Main 2025 Session 1 were officially released on February 23, 2025.



Need Help? Contact NTA:

- Phone: 011-40759000 or 011-69227700

- Email: jeemain@nta.ac.in



Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for any further updates or announcements related to the exam. To avoid any last-minute issues, complete the registration and payment well before the deadline.