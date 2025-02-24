USTM row: Chancellor in judicial custody, Assam CM releases names of students promised higher marks

"These are the names of students who were promised higher marks in their CBSE examination by the owner of USTM, Mahbubul Hoque," Sarma posted on X, sharing the names of the students.

He said the Assam police were probing the matter after registering a case.

"This is a serious matter and we seek cooperation from all concerned," he further stated.

Hoque was arrested by the police from his Guwahati residence on Saturday morning, February 23, and taken to Sribhumi of the same-name district in southern Assam's Barak valley. Five teachers of the Central Public School, Patharkandi in Sribhumi were also arrested in connection with the case. Hoque owns the school.

All six accused persons were produced in a local court and it sent them to judicial custody.

Before Hoque's arrest, Assam's Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said, "Students were reportedly assured assistance in the 30-mark multiple-choice question (MCQ) section of their CBSE Class XII exams at the Central Public School. Many were strategically placed there to gain an unfair advantage in exams. When external invigilators refused to comply, chaos ensued-teachers were locked inside, prompting police intervention."

On Saturday, CM Sarma had said, "Ahead of examinations, the examination centres of students were changed to certain schools. By promising 30 extra marks, 247 students of Goalpara, Nagaon and Kamrup districts were taken to Patharkandi. When the students did not get the facility (what was allegedly promised), they created a ruckus, thus bringing the racket to light."

Over the past year, Hoque faced a series of attacks from the Assam CM. It all began with Sarma accusing USTM, located on the outskirts of Guwahati, of engaging in a "flood jihad". He had alleged that as the private university flattened hills to build new structures, water of Meghalaya flowed down into Guwahati, causing waterlogging.

Recently, he accused it of issuing fake degrees, prompting Meghalaya government to issue a counter.

"USTM is a state university, mandated by the Assembly of Meghalaya. Degrees are recognised by the UGC (University Grants Commission). Therefore, there is no question of it being fake," Meghalaya Chief Secretary DP Wahlang had stated.