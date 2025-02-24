Hyderabad: 22-year-old dies in road accident at Borampet

A 22-year-old man, Dunnala Naga Vamshi, died in a road accident at Borampet on Sunday morning, February 23.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6.45 am near Snake Park Junction when a tipper lorry rammed a car, killing Vamshi on the spot, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The truck also hit several other vehicles, injuring a 32-year-old bike rider, Chitturi Venkata Surendra, who sustained a leg fracture. Locals rushed him to Malla Reddy Hospital.

Dundigal police have registered a case under Sections 106(1) and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating.

In more news

Over 1,700 participants gathered at Gachibowli Stadium on Sunday, February 23, for the Sankalp Suraksha Run to raise awareness about child safety and abuse prevention.

Organised by Sankalp, a child safety advocacy group, in partnership with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), the run aimed to reinforce zero tolerance against child abuse by 2030.

The initiative comes in response to alarming National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data showing a 96% rise in sexual violence against children between 2016 and 2022, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The event featured 5K and 2K runs, drawing participants of all ages. D Joel Davis, Indian Police Service (IPS), Joint Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, attended and stressed the need to prioritise child safety.