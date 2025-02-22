Road mishap in Kendrapara: One killed, 12 students injured after SUV hits cyclist, falls into dry creek

The vehicle in which as many as 12 students were on their way to take the High School Certificate (HSC) exam met with an accident, and the student suffered injuries. The children are students at Baghamari Vivekananda High School.

The vehicle hit a cyclist and fell into a dry creek at Krushnanagar village within Talachua Marine police limits in Kendrapara on Friday, February 21, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Subrat Mandal (45) of Talachua, the cyclist, lost his life to the mishap. The students met with minor injuries and were able to appear for the exam after first-aid was administered to them.

The students, travelling in an SUV, were on their way to appear for the exam at their exam centre at Naga Narayana High School in Khamarasahi village. Reportedly, due to overspeeding, the SUV lost control over the wheels at Krushnanagar, and after hitting Mandal's bicycle, the SUV plunged into the creek and turned turtle.

The driver fled and the students were trapped in the SUV. Locals helped them and took them to the local hospital. After treatment, they were taken to their exam centre.

Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Talachua Marine police station Sasmita Sahoo said the cyclist's body was seized for postmortem.

"It is suspected that the accident took place due to rash driving of the SUV driver. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," she added, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Block education officer of Rajnagar Manoranjan Sethi said the condition of all the students travelling in the ill-fated vehicle is stable. "A report on the incident will be submitted to the district education officer."