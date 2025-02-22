Protests grow, but APPSC stands firm — Group 2 Mains to proceed as planned

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has confirmed that the Group 2 Mains examinations will take place as scheduled on Sunday, February 23, despite mounting protests from aspirants demanding a postponement.

Paper 1 will be held from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm, followed by Paper 2 from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates have been advised to reach their designated centres at least 15 minutes before the exam begins.

The APPSC has dismissed rumours of a rescheduling, calling them baseless. The commission has also warned that criminal action will be taken against individuals spreading misinformation online, Deccan Chronicle reports.

However, protests by unemployed candidates continue to intensify. Several aspirants have raised concerns over alleged flaws in the roster system and other examination procedures.

Demonstrations have been reported at study centres in Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad, and across Andhra Pradesh. Protesters argue that if these irregularities are not addressed, job security will remain uncertain even after securing a position through the exam.

A total of 91,000 candidates are expected to compete for 995 vacancies in this recruitment cycle. Protesters insist that while they are not opposed to the examination itself, the government must rectify the alleged discrepancies before proceeding.

They have urged officials to reconsider their stance and implement necessary corrections, Zee News reports.

Despite the growing agitation, there has been no indication from the APPSC or the state government that the exam will be postponed. With less than a day left before the first paper, all eyes are on the authorities to see if any last-minute changes occur.