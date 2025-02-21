Bihar: Class X student shot dead, two injured in clash over cheating allegations

A Class X student was shot dead, and two others sustained injuries in Bihar’s Rohtas district after a clash between two groups of students escalated over allegations of cheating during a matriculation exam. This was stated in a report by NDTV.



The confrontation initially broke out on Wednesday, February 19, as a physical altercation but reignited the following day, culminating in gunfire. A total of three students were injured in the violence.



According to reports, one of the injured students was shot in the leg, while another sustained a gunshot wound to the back.



Local police have taken custody of the deceased student's body and initiated an investigation into the incident. Authorities have also heightened security in the area, deploying a significant police force to maintain order. The Narayan Medical College and Hospital, where the injured students are receiving treatment, has been fortified with additional security measures.



Tensions remain high as family members of the deceased student, along with villagers, staged a protest demanding swift justice. They initially threatened to block a local highway until their demands were met. However, police officials told news agency PTI that they had successfully negotiated with the protesters, convincing them to stand down.



A video from the protest site showed a large group of young men and boys sitting in protest, blocking the road. Another clip captured armed police officers clearing bystanders while a small water tank, towed by a tractor, burned in the middle of the highway, obstructing traffic.